HDCM presents Crown City String Quartet

(Photo courtesy of HDCM)

High Desert Chamber Music’s 11th season, brought to you by Mission Building and Renovation, continues with resident group, the Crown City String Quartet. This group has been featured every season since High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) was founded in 2008. Based in the Crown City—Pasadena, California—the members have worked together in motion picture and TV recording studios and are current and former members and principal players of some of Southern California’s most renowned music organizations, including the Los Angeles Opera Orchestra, Pasadena Symphony, Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, San Diego Symphony and San Diego Chamber Orchestra.

Joining the quartet this year is special guest, Donald Foster, who has appeared on the music scores of more than 450 films. He became composer John Williams’ Principal Clarinetist in Los Angeles when he was asked to perform on Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and has been working for him ever since. He received screen credit for his solo work on Williams’ Oscar-nominated score to The Book Thief and has recently concluded the latest installment of the Star Wars franchise.

Crown City String Quartet violinist and HDCM Executive Director, Isabelle Senger, has a long history with Foster that goes all the way back to performing in youth orchestra together. “Donald joined us for our concert in HDCM’s second season, in 2010,” Senger states. “We couldn’t be happier to do this again with two of the most famous clarinet and string quartet works on the program.”

This concert is brought to you by Miller Lumber and will take place on Saturday, December 1 at 7:30pm at COCC’s Wille Hall. Ticket holders may join the musicians at 6:45pm for a pre-concert talk. The program includes Mozart Clarinet Quintet in A Major, K.581 and Brahms Clarinet Quintet, Op.115.

While in Bend, as part of ongoing HDCM outreach efforts, the Crown City String Quartet will perform a special private program at Whispering Winds Retirement, and host a performance/Q&A at William E. Miller Elementary School.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in their eleventh season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone or in person at their office in Downtown Bend.