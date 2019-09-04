HDCM Spotlight Chamber Players Alumnus to Attend Eastman School of Music

(Mateo Garza | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) announces the acceptance of their Spotlight Chamber Players alumnus, Mateo Garza, to the Eastman School of Music. He will join the studio of violin professor Robin Scott, of the Ying Quartet.

The Eastman School of Music was founded in 1921 as the first professional school of the University of Rochester by industrialist and philanthropist George Eastman, founder of Eastman Kodak Company. The Eastman School became an innovator in American music education and is dedicated to the highest levels of artistry and scholarship. The acceptance rate is around 13 percent of applicants after a lengthy application/audition process.

Over the past eight years, Garza has been a principal member of the Spotlight Chamber Players. Auditions are held annually for violin, viola, cello, and bass students in grades 6-12 with three or more years of private study and intermediate to advanced levels of playing.

This program provides a high level of chamber music instruction to aspiring young musicians. Included are weekly chamber music sessions with HDCM Executive Director Isabelle Senger, and select visiting artists, as well as complimentary admission to all HDCM events and compensated performance opportunities throughout the year. Auditions for this season’s group will be held be held on September 19-21, 2019. To schedule an audition, call 541-306-3988 or email: info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com

“Growing up in the HDCM program gave me the opportunity to experience classical music in a way otherwise impossible in Central Oregon”, states Garza. “The years of playing under the instruction of Ms. Senger, being exposed to world class musicians and performances, and learning to collaborate with other young musicians has prepared me well to begin my studies this fall. I am very grateful to have been part of this opportunity.”

Through HDCM, Garza has also participated in Master Classes with New York Philharmonic Assistant Concertmaster, Michelle Kim, renowned conductor and violist, Heiichiro Ohyama and Principal Concertmaster of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Martin Chalifour. These classes are rare opportunities for promising young students to work with some of our nation’s finest musicians.

