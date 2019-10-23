Healing Trauma Conference in Bend

Healing the root cause and effects of trauma, creating health, resilience and wholeness, the Haelan House Healing Trauma Conference — Silent Auction Fundraiser — Raising Awareness! takes places November 6 at 5:30pm at the new Immersion Brewing Barrel Room at the Box Factory in the Old Mill.

Trauma can affect people in so many different ways, predominantly drug/alcohol addiction, depression/anxiety, mental illness, even suicide. The Haelan House — healing the root cause of trauma… Creating health, resilience and wholeness. We are doing great things in the community promoting awareness, education, support and alternative treatment options regarding trauma.

Your ticket to the event will include appetizers and a drink of choice — beer/wine or other beverage. There will be some amazing auction items including date night staycation at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes with dinner and champagne, Tetherow staycation with golf for two, dinner and champagne, a kid’s handpainted tipi, a full day rental on the Motherload (a double decker party barge at Lake Billy Chinook), a spa day and more!

Registration and tickets are at haelanhouse.org

