Help Support Animals that are Ambassadors for Their Species

(Photo of otter by Lee Schaefer | Photo of porcupine by Alysia Wolf)

From river otters to porcupines, the magnificent creatures in the care of the High Desert Museum fill us with wonder and teach us to be better stewards of the environment.

You can help cover the annual cost of care!

Food for three river otters = $1,022

Food for 26 birds = $9,855

Veterinarian care = $8,000

That’s just the beginning. Thanks to your support, the creatures here act as ambassadors for their species. When you donate, you not only help care for the wildlife. You also support engaging exhibitions, experiential learning and access programs. The High Desert Museum is for everyone!

Thank you for considering a donation. Your support makes a difference! Giving feels good, and it’s tax deductible. The High Desert Museum is a 501(c)3 and it’s easy to donate online here.

Donations of any amount are deeply appreciated. If you are interested in making a sustaining gift on a recurring monthly or quarterly basis, please call Kathy Baczko, director of development, at 541-382-4754 ext. 248. Help us make an impact!

highdesertmuseum.org