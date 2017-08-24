High Desert Chamber Music 10th Anniversary Season Schedule

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) announces the 2017-18 landmark tenth Anniversary season schedule. This celebratory year features Elizabeth Pitcairn and The Red Violin – October 7, Peter Wiley & Anna Polonsky – December 8, Evening with Brahms and Clara Schumann – February 14, 2018, Aviara Trio – March 9, Crown City String Quartet – April 6 and 4handsLA – May 18.

In addition to the HDCM Concert Series is an Annual Benefit Gala, which includes a performance featuring the Spotlight Chamber Players, dinner and silent auction. Bob Shaw from the KTVZ Newschannel 21 Team, will be the emcee for the evening. This will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 6pm at Bend Golf and Country Club.

The season’s opening events begin with a film screening of the Academy Award-winning film The Red Violin, in partnership with the Tower Theatre on September 30. The following weekend’s opening night concert will feature celebrated violin virtuoso Elizabeth Pitcairn performing on the legendary 1720 Red Mendelssohn Stradivarius that inspired the film.

“This milestone season deserves an extraordinary lineup. We planned this year’s concerts with invaluable guidance from retired Concertmaster of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Phillip Ruder, who is on our Board of Advisors,” states HDCM Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “We are so pleased to include two returning favorites, and several very exciting debut performances here in Central Oregon.”

The third annual Master Class will be given by Avery Fisher Career Grant winner and Grammy-nominated cellist Peter Wiley. This event is presented in partnership with the Oregon branch of the American String Teachers Association, and will be offered the day following his performance in the HDCM Concert Series. This is HDCM’s first cello Master Class, and an incredible opportunity for young musicians to learn from one of today’s most established and pedigreed performers.

Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone or in person at our office in Downtown Bend.

