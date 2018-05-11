High Desert Chamber Music 2017-18 Season Concludes with Piano Duo 4handsLA

The High Desert Chamber Music 2017-18 season, presented by Mission Building & Renovation, concludes with the Central Oregon debut of piano duo 4handsLA. The season finale concert, brought to you by the Pine Tavern Restaurant, will take place on Friday, May 18 at 7:30pm at Bend Church.

4handsLA is L.A.’s “dazzlingly young” (LA Times) piano duo. Regular performers on the Jacaranda: Music on the Edge of Santa Monica series, the energetic duo of Steven Vanhauwaert and Danny Holt was introduced to audiences in 2009 when their Stravinsky performance “blazed like a comet through the hall” (LAOpus). 4handsLA was recently among seven finalists at the Liszt 200 Chicago International Duo Piano Competition, and they were Artists-in-Residence at the L.A. Musical Salon for the three consecutive seasons (2013-2015). Both Vanhauwaert and Holt were recently selected to be featured solo artists on the Piano Spheres Satellite Series in downtown

Los Angeles.

High Desert Chamber Music’s executive director, Isabelle Senger, states, “This entertaining duo is a fitting conclusion to our landmark season. Without a doubt, this will be a memorable performance.”

High Desert Chamber Music is proud to be a local organization presenting a national level of excellence and offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at their office in Downtown Bend. Seating is limited and advance ticket purchase recommended.

General Admission – $42; Child/Student Tickets – $10

Bend Church – 680 NW Bond St. Bend, OR 97703

High Desert Chamber Music – 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)

541-306-3988 • highdesertchambermusic.com

info@highdesertchambermusic.com