High Desert Chamber Music Spotlight Chamber Players Program Recipients

(Photo: (L-R) Spotlight Chamber Players John Fawcett, Amy Wheeler, Mateo Garza, Nicolas Oncken, Hannah Ortman and Julian Simmons | courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) announced the following students were selected for this year’s Spotlight Chamber Players program: John Fawcett (viola), Mateo Garza (violin), Nicolas Oncken (violin), Hannah Ortman (violin), Julian Simmons (cello) and Amy Wheeler (cello). This program provides a high level of regular chamber music instruction to aspiring young musicians.

Auditions are held annually and open to violin, viola, cello and bass students in grades 6-12 with three or more years of private study and intermediate to advanced levels of playing. This year’s students come from the private teaching studios of Travis Allen, Kara Eubanks, Sarah Ruzicka, Isabelle Senger, Jan Sloman and Chris Thomas.

541-306-3988 / info@highdesertchambermusic.com / 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)