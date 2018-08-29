(Photo above: current Spotlight Chamber Players | courtesy of HDCM)

High Desert Chamber Music announces auditions for Spotlight Chamber Players will be held on September 13-15. This program was developed to provide a high level of chamber music instruction and is offered at no cost to the students selected. This program is devoted exclusively to the study and performance of chamber music skills and techniques. Auditions are open to violin, viola, cello, bass, and piano students in grades 6-12 with three or more years of private study and intermediate to advanced levels of playing.

The recipients of this award will receive weekly chamber group instruction with Isabelle Senger, as well as individual and group instruction with select visiting artists from the HDCM Series. Attendance at HDCM performances is mandatory and provided complimentary. They will be featured at the Annual Gala, which will be held this season on Saturday, November 10 at the Bend Golf & Country Club. Throughout the year, there are also several compensated performance opportunities in the community. A one season commitment is required, and placement and type of the ensemble will be determined after the audition process.

For more information, please visit: https://drive.google.com/open?id=10cxyAX8GQE9LbqtKTM-ZYQWvhJ7_zwln

To schedule an audition, call 541-306-3988 or email: info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its eleventh season, HDCM has presented a broad range of chamber groups, ranging from string trios to piano quintets. Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at their office in Downtown Bend.

Further information:

Contact: 541.306.3988 / info@highdesertchambermusic.com / 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)