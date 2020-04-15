High Desert Chamber Music Announces Postponement of Final Events This Season

High Desert Chamber Music has been closely monitoring developments related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and has made the decision to postpone the season finale concert featuring Steinway Artist Robert Thies on May 9. Efforts are underway to reschedule both the Crown City String Quartet and Robert Thies performances for later this summer when we are able to present a public event. All existing tickets will be honored at this to-be-rescheduled concert. Both the Crown City String Quartet and Robert Thies were scheduled to participate in two additional Music & Friends fundraisers each at private homes, and all four of these fundraisers were also canceled.

In addition, HDCM was set to present in partnership with the Tower Theatre Foundation, a concert on April 24 featuring The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass. This concert and educational programming in conjunction with their appearance has been rescheduled for April 2021.

Finally, in tandem with the school closures, all group instruction and live performances by our training group, the Spotlight Chamber Players, has been canceled. The group was scheduled to perform prior to the concerts in the HDCM Concert Series in March and May. Weekly rehearsals and their annual engagements performing in Downtown Bend’s First Friday Artwalk in May and at two retirement homes in June will not proceed as planned.

These concert and program cancellations will have a profound effect on HDCM’s bottom line this fiscal year. However, High Desert Chamber Music is in a unique position compared to many arts organizations, with only one employee and the ability to be fluid and flexible in these changing times. As an income alternative, HDCM is currently offering hanging flower baskets in support of HDCM Educational Outreach. Details and purchase options are available on our website.

Further information: 541.306.3988 / info@highdesertchambermusic.com.

HighDesertChamberMusic.com