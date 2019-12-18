High Desert Chamber Music Announces Recipients of the Spotlight Chamber Players Program

(Spotlight Chamber Players (L-R) Stephen Platt, Nicolas Oncken, Ezra Oncken and Emily Whitney | Photo Courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)



High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) announces that the following students were selected for this year’s Spotlight Chamber Players program: Nicholas Oncken (violin), Ezra Oncken (violin), Emily Whitney (viola) and Stephen Platt (cello). This program provides a high level of regular chamber music instruction to aspiring young musicians.

“This season we have a brand new string quartet,” said Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “They were the featured performers at our Annual Gala, and will be a constant presence at HDCM events.”

This project is supported in part by grants from the Juan Young Trust, the Roundhouse Foundation and the Deschutes Cultural Coalition. Auditions are held annually and are open to violin, viola, cello, bass and piano students with three or more years of private study and intermediate-to-advanced levels of playing. This year’s students come from the private teaching studios of Travis Allen and Kara Eubanks.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its 12th anniversary season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts in Central Oregon, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists. They are proud to be a local organization presenting a national level of excellence.

HDCM 2019-20 title sponsors include Mission Building and Renovation, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, German Master Tech, Miller Lumber, Hayden Homes, Pine Tavern Restaurant and Newstalk KBND and 101.7 Radio. Additional support is provided by the Tower Theatre Foundation, BendBroadband and Tracy Lynn Photography.

HighDesertChamberMusic.com