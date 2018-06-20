High Desert Chamber Music Awarded a Matching Grant Opportunity from the Starseed Foundation

(Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music has been offered a repeat matching grant opportunity from the Starseed Foundation. This is the second year the foundation will match up to $5,000 of funds raised from other sources. The Starseed Foundation seeks to provide opportunities and exposure to the arts and environment, to improve the quality of life for those in need, and to support social programs that offer cultural and lasting benefit to deserving populations.

HDCM has begun a “Starseed Foundation Matching Funds Campaign”. Any contribution will go toward reaching this matching challenge. “We are very fortunate to receive this repeat challenge from The Starseed Foundation. We have just concluded our landmark tenth anniversary season, and will be announcing the exciting lineup for our next season shortly,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger.

Donations can be made on our website, by phone, or mail. All donors receive recognition in the program, as well as invitation to the Annual Contributor reception. HDCM is a non-profit 501(c)(3) and a qualifying organization for the Oregon Cultural Trust.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. We present an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, we offer an exciting roster of professional performing artists. We are proud to be a local organization presenting a national level of excellence. Tickets and more information are available by phone or online through High Desert Chamber Music.