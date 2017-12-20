High Desert Chamber Music Awarded Grant from The Oregon Community Foundation

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) has been awarded a $10,000 community grant through the Fred W. Fields Fund of The Oregon Community Foundation (OCF). The OCF awards grants and scholarships through funds set up by individuals, families and businesses to support community causes around the state.

“We are very fortunate to receive this award from The Oregon Community Foundation. These funds will allow us to accomplish a growth goal we set for this year, which starts with our organization’s first major advertising campaign to promote our tenth anniversary season,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger.

High Desert Chamber Music has already seen record numbers at their first two concerts of the season, as well as a thirty percent increase in season ticket sales. They offer an exciting roster of world-class professional performing artists. Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone or in person at their office in Downtown Bend.

High Desert Chamber Music, 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend), 541-306-3988, info@highdesertchambermusic.com, www.HighDesertChamberMusic.com