High Desert Chamber Music Awarded Grants from The Oregon Community Foundation & The Maybelle Clark Macdonald Fund

(Photo above: Crown City String Quartet at William E. Miller Elementary, December 2018 | courtesy of HDCM)

High Desert Chamber Music has been awarded a $4,000 community grant through the Dorothea M. Lensch Fund of The Oregon Community Foundation and a $1,000 grant from the F.J. Hodecker Family Fund of The Oregon Community Foundation. The Community Grants program awards grants and scholarships through funds set up by individuals, families, and businesses to support community causes around the state. HDCM will use these funds to continue their successful marketing and branding goals from last season.

High Desert Chamber Music has also received a grant from the Maybelle Clark Macdonald Fund in the amount of $2,500. The Maybelle Clark Macdonald Fund has been investing in people and helping communities in Oregon for over 40 years. Funds from this award are earmarked for HDCM Educational Outreach offerings, such as the Crown City String Quartet’s visit to William E. Miller Elementary School this past month.

“We are continually honored to be awarded these grants from such notable foundations. This support has led to some of our record-setting events this year,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger.

High Desert Chamber Music has seen consistent growth and strong sales in the first half of the 2018-19 season. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of world-class professional performing artists. Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at our office in Downtown Bend.