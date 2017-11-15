High Desert Chamber Music Concert Series Continues with Celebrated Cellist Peter Wiley

(Photos courtesy of HDCM)

High Desert Chamber Music continues its landmark 10th anniversary 2017-18 season, presented by Mission Building & Renovation, with celebrated cellist Peter Wiley. He will be joined by pianist and Steinway artist Anna Polonsky for their debut in the HDCM Concert Series. The program repertoire includes Schumann Adagio and Allegro, Chopin Cello Sonata Op.65, and Brahms Cello Sonata No.2 in F Major Op.99.

A member of several prestigious chamber groups throughout his career, he is an Avery Fisher Career Grant winner and has been nominated twice for Grammy Awards. He was accepted into the Curtis Institute of Music at the age of 13, and became principal cellist of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra at age 20. During his eight-year tenure there, he connected with the Symphony Concertmaster, Phillip Ruder, who is now retired and resides in Bend. Ruder serves on High Desert Chamber Music’s advisory board and was instrumental in forging this connection.

As part of HDCM’s Educational Outreach efforts, Wiley will present a Master Class at Bend Church on Saturday, December 9, at 10:00am. Students from around Oregon are selected by audition to perform. This event is presented in partnership with the American String Teachers Association, and is free and open to the public.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring Peter to Central Oregon,” states HDCM Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “Presenting musicians of his pedigree and experience in our Concert Series and Educational Outreach offerings fulfills our mission of bringing the highest caliber musicians to our area.”

Now in its landmark 10th anniversary season, High Desert Chamber Music is proud to be a local organization presenting a national level of excellence and offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at our office in Downtown Bend.

HDCM 2017-2018 title sponsors include Mission Building and Renovation, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, German Master Tech, Neil Kelly, Coldwell Banker Morris Real Estate, the Pine Tavern Restaurant, KBND radio and 101.7 Radio. Additional support provided by the Tower Theatre Foundation, BendBroadband, and Creative Images of Life.

HDCM Concert Series General Admission – $42; Student/Child – $10

Master Class – Free Admission

Bend Church – 680 NW Bond St. Bend, OR 97703

Contact: 541.306.3988 / info@highdesertchambermusic.com / 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)

www.HighDesertChamberMusic.com