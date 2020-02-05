High Desert Chamber Music Continues Season with Calder Quartet Master Class & Performance

(Master Class participants: Top, Katie Liu, Kristen Kim, Claire Youn, Emily Whitney, Jacob Youn; Bottom, Yoojin Kang, Ellie Liu, Emily Rhew, Naima Atay | Photos Courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

On Friday, February 14 at 8pm, the Calder Quartet (Benjamin Jacobson, Tereza Stanislav, Jonathan Moerschel and Eric Byers) will be presented by High Desert Chamber Music at the Tower Theatre for a special Valentine’s Day performance. Concert-goers will receive a complimentary rose and a custom treat from Goody’s Chocolates. This concert is brought to you by German Master Tech, and the 2019-20 Concert Series is presented by Mission Building and Renovation. The program features works inspired by love and romance, including Rachmaninov Romance and a work by Anton Webern that was written for his fiancé and future wife.

“The Calder Quartet has built quite a reputation among touring and recording chamber music ensembles,” states HDCM Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “We are thrilled to present their debut in our Concert Series.”

The day before the February performance, High Desert Chamber Music will present a Master Class for stringed instruments, including violin, viola and cello. This event will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon on Thursday, February 13 at 5pm, and is free and open to the public. This event is presented in collaboration with the Oregon branch of the American String Teachers Association.

“We had a record number of applicants this year to perform in this class, and showcasing exceptionally talented students from around Oregon is one of the highlights of our educational outreach,” said Senger. “We are honored to continue our collaboration with the nationally recognized American String Teachers Association for the fifth year.”

The students selected to perform include Kristen Kim, Katie Liu, Emily Whitney, Claire Youn, Jacob Youn and the PDX Girls Quartet, comprised of Naima Atay, Yoojin Kang, Ellie Liu and Emily Rhew. They range in age from 9-16 years old, and come from the private teaching studios of Julia Bastuscheck, Andrea Hawkins, Hae-Jin Kim and Hyun-Jin Kim. They will be performing works by Bruch, Dvorak, Haydn, Mozart, Sarasate and Schubert.

Hailed as “superb” and “imaginative, skillful creators” by the New York Times, the Calder Quartet captivates audiences exploring a broad spectrum of repertoire, always striving to fulfill the composer’s vision in their performances. The group’s distinctive artistry is exemplified by a musical curiosity brought to everything they perform and has led them to be called “one of America’s most satisfying — and most enterprising — quartets.” (Los Angeles Times)

Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone or in person at their office in Downtown Bend.

General Admission: $48, Child/Student Tickets: $15

Tower Theatre – 835 NW Wall St., Bend

Master Class – Free Admission

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541.306.3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com