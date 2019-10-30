High Desert Chamber Music Continues Season with Return of Boston-Based Neave Trio

(Photo | Courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music’s 12th season, presented by Mission Building and Renovation, continues with a return of the Boston-based Neave Trio (Anna Williams, violin; Mikhail Veselov, cello; Eri Nakamura, piano). This concert is brought to you by Miller Lumber and will take place on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 7:30pm at Bend Church. Back by popular demand, they will perform a special program featuring trailblazing works of distinguished female composers off their newest album Her Voice.

The female composers featured this evening include Amy Beach, Cécile Chaminade, Rebecca Clarke and Jennifer Higdon. Neave Trio’s third album for UK label Chandos Records, Her Voice, includes the works by Clarke and Beach. One of her most prominent pieces, Rebecca Clarke’s Piano Trio showcases her unique harmonic language, influenced by both the French and British styles of the early 20th century, as well as by folk music. Amy Beach’s trio was composed late in her career and incorporates lush romantic melodies over impressionistic tones and colors.

Since forming in 2010, Neave Trio has earned enormous praise for its engaging, cutting-edge performances. WQXR explains, ” ‘Neave’ is a Gaelic name meaning ‘bright’ and ‘radiant,’ both of which certainly apply to this trio’s music making.” The Boston Musical Intelligencer included Neave in its Best of 2014 and Best of 2016 roundups, claiming, “Their unanimity, communication, variety of touch and expressive sensibility rate first tier.”

Returning to HDCM’s Concert Series is KWAX Classical Oregon host Peter van de Graaff for a special presentation preceding the concert at 6:45pm. A leading voice in classical music broadcasting, van de Graaff is a professional bass-baritone singer and has performed with opera companies around the world. He serves as music director and morning host at KWAX radio at the University of Oregon in Eugene.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone or in person at its office in downtown Bend.

HDCM 2019-20 title sponsors include Mission Building and Renovation, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, German Master Tech, Miller Lumber, Hayden Homes, Pine Tavern Restaurant, Newstalk KBND and 101.7 Radio. Additional support is provided by the Tower Theatre Foundation, BendBroadband and Tracy Lynn Photography.

