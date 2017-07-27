High Desert Chamber Music Landmark Tenth Anniversary Season

High Desert Chamber Music announces the 2017-18 landmark Tenth Anniversary season schedule. This celebratory year features Elizabeth Pitcairn and The Red Violin – October 7, Peter Wiley & Anna Polonsky –

December 8, Evening with Brahms and Clara Schumann – February 14, 2018, Aviara Trio – March 9, Crown City String Quartet – April 6, and 4handsLA – May 18.

In addition to the HDCM Concert Series is an Annual Benefit Gala, which includes a performance, dinner and silent auction. Bob Shaw from the KTVZ News Channel 21 Team will return as the gala emcee, and this event will be held on Saturday, November 18 at 6pm at Bend Golf and Country Club.

The season’s opening events begins with a film screening of the Academy Award-winning film The Red Violin, in partnership with the Tower Theatre on September 30. The following weekend’s opening night concert will feature celebrated violin virtuoso Elizabeth Pitcairn, performing on the legendary 1720 Red Mendelssohn Stradivarius, which inspired the film. The program includes The Red Violin Chaccone by John Corigliano, drawn upon music from the film.

“We are thrilled to launch our tenth anniversary season, which was planned and developed with invaluable guidance from Board of Advisors member Phillip Ruder, retired concertmaster of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra,” states HDCM Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “We are so pleased to include two returning favorites, and several very exciting debut performances here in Central Oregon.”

The third annual Master Class will be given by Avery Fisher Career Grant winner and Grammy-nominated cellist Peter Wiley. The annual Valentine’s Day concert focuses on intense romance with a presentation of the music and relationship of Johannes Brahms and Clara Schumann. The latter half of the season includes return performances by audience favorites the Aviara Trio and the Crown City String Quartet. The season concludes with L.A.’s dynamic piano duo 4handsLA making their debut in the HDCM Concert Series.

Season Ticket subscriptions include all events in the HDCM Concert Series, a ten percent discount and seating in a

reserved section.

541-306-3988, www.HighDesertChamberMusic.com

info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com

961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)