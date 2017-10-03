High Desert Chamber Music Opens Season with Elizabeth Pitcairn & The Red Violin

High Desert Chamber Music launches its landmark 10th anniversary 2017-18 season, presented by Mission Building & Renovation, with the first concert featuring celebrated violin virtuoso Elizabeth Pitcairn and The Red Violin. She will be joined by pianist Louise Thomas for her debut in the HDCM Concert Series. The program repertoire includes Fritz Kreisler’s Praeludium and Allegro, John Williams’ Schindler’s List and John Corigliano’s Red Violin Chaconne.

Pitcairn performs in partnership with the legendary 1720 Red Mendelssohn Stradivarius, the 1990 Christie’s auction of which is said to have inspired the Academy Award-winning film, The Red Violin. The opening night concert of the HDCM Concert Series on October 7.

Pitcairn is the first known solo artist to bring this instrument into the recording studios and great concert halls of the world. Her performance at the Tower Theatre is a much-anticipated event that puts Central Oregon on the map in the international classical music scene.

“I am thrilled to open our season with Elizabeth Pitcairn in her first appearance in Bend. As young students, we spent a number of years in youth orchestras together and I look forward to introducing her to our audience here in Central Oregon,” states HDCM Executive Director Isabelle Senger.

While in Bend, Elizabeth will present an Educational Outreach program at Bend Senior High School. Students from Sky View Middle School, Pilot Butte Middle School, Cascade Middle School, High Desert Middle School, Pacific Crest Middle School, Mountain View High School, Summit High School, and Bend Senior High School will be in attendance for this unique offering.

The film screening is scheduled for Saturday, September 30, 2017, and tickets are available through the Tower Theatre. High Desert Chamber Music’s opening night concert featuring Elizabeth Pitcairn is brought to you by Neil Kelly and will take place on Saturday, October 7 at 7:30pm. Ticket holders may join Ms. Pitcairn at 6:45pm for a pre-concert talk about the “Red Mendelssohn” Stradivarius and the program.

Now in its landmark 10th anniversary season, High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists. We are proud to be a local organization presenting a national level of excellence. Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at our office in Downtown Bend.

HDCM 2017-2018 title sponsors include Mission Building and Renovation, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, German Master Tech, Neil Kelly, Coldwell Banker Morris Real Estate, the Pine Tavern Restaurant, KBND radio and 101.7 Radio. Additional support provided by the Tower Theatre Foundation, BendBroadband, and Creative Images of Life.

General Admission – $42; Child – $10

Tower Theatre – 835 NW Wall St. Bend, OR 97703

Contact: 541.306.3988 / info@highdesertchambermusic.com / 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)