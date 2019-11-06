High Desert Chamber Music Presents 12th Annual Gala This Weekend

(L-R) Stephen Platt, Ezra Oncken, Nicolas Oncken and Emily Whitney | Photo Courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music

High Desert Chamber Music will host its 12th annual Gala this weekend, with Bob Shaw serving as emcee. The event takes place on Saturday, November 9 at 6pm at the Bend Golf Club, located at 61045 Country Club Drive, Bend. Featured performers include students from Cascades Academy and Summit High School (Ezra Oncken, Nicolas Oncken, Stephen Platt and Emily Whitney).

The evening includes the performance, dinner and a silent auction with donations from more than 100 local businesses. Advance purchase of tickets is required, and seating requests will be taken. Tickets are available online through HDCM or by phone at 541-306-3988.

For further information, call 541-306-3988 or email to info@highdesertchambermusic.com. The HDCM office is located at 961 NW Brooks Street in downtown Bend.

HighDesertChamberMusic.com