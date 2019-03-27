High Desert Chamber Music presents free public Master Class with New York Philharmonic Principal Performer Michelle Kim

(L-R) Master Class participants Ezra Oncken, Nicolas Oncken, Lila Schwenfurth and Mateo Garza | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) will present a Master Class for violinists with Assistant Concertmaster of the New York Philharmonic, Michelle Kim. This event will be held at Bend Church on Friday, March 29, 5-7, and is free and open to the public. In anticipation of her performance in the HDCM Concert Series on Saturday evening, March 30, this is the fourth collaboration with the Oregon branch of the American String Teachers Association.

“Showcasing exceptionally talented students from around Oregon is one of the highlights of our educational outreach,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “We are honored to continue our collaboration with the nationally recognized American String Teachers Association.”

The students selected to perform include Mateo Garza, Ezra Oncken, Nicolas Oncken, and Lila Schwenfurth. They range in age from 10-18 years old, and come from the private teaching studios of Clarisse Atcherson (Portland), Kara Eubanks (Eugene), and Isabelle Senger (Bend). They will be performing works by Bach, Mozart, Monti and deFalla.

Violinist Michelle Kim has been Assistant Concertmaster, The William Petschek Family Chair, of the New York Philharmonic since 2001. She is an internationally renowned soloist and chamber musician, and is currently on the faculty of Mannes College of Music.

HighDesertChamberMusic.com