High Desert Chamber Music Season Concludes with Crown City String Quartet

The High Desert Chamber Music 2016-17 season, presented by Mission Building & Renovation, concludes with the annual return of Central Oregon favorites the Crown City String Quartet. As resident string quartet, this year marks their eleventh appearance in Central Oregon over the past nine years.

Founded in 2007, their performances have been praised as “sublime” and “simply moving and spectacular.” Based in the Crown City, Pasadena, California, the members are current and former members and principal players of some of Southern California’s most renowned music organizations. They are regularly featured in a number of concert series in Southern California and the Pacific Northwest. With a refreshing and unmistakable camaraderie that is present both on and off-stage, the group is recognized for delivering dynamic and engaging performances of standard repertoire.

One of the Crown City String Quartet’s members is High Desert Chamber Music’s founder and Executive Director Isabelle Senger, who states “I am especially honored to present my own group to our Central Oregon audience. This quartet is my musical family, and was my inspiration for founding High Desert Chamber Music and bringing professional chamber musicians to our area.”

The season finale concerts will take place on Friday, May 19, 7pm at the Welcome Center at Black Butte Ranch, followed by a reception with the performers immediately after the concert. An additional concert is scheduled for Saturday, May 20, 7:30pm, at Bend Church in downtown Bend. Seating is limited, and advance ticket purchase is recommended for both events.

541-306-3988

961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)

info@highdesertchambermusic.com