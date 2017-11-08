High Desert Chamber Music Tenth Annual Gala at the Bend Golf & Country Club

(Photo above: Spotlight Chamber Players (L-R) Amy Wheeler, Mateo Garza, Hannah Ortman, John Fawcett, Nicholas Oncken, Julian Simmons | courtesy of HDCM)

High Desert Chamber Music announces their Tenth Annual Gala will be held on Saturday, November 18, at 6:00pm at the Bend Golf & Country Club. Bob Shaw from the KTVZ Newschannel 21 Team returns as this year’s gala emcee, and the evening will include a performance, dinner, and silent auction with donations from over 100 local businesses and organizations. The concert will feature the recipients of our Educational Outreach program, the Spotlight Chamber Players.

The Spotlight Chamber Players program provides a high level of weekly chamber music instruction with HDCM Executive Director and professional violinist Isabelle Senger, as well as select visiting artists. This program provides performance opportunities at all HDCM events and in the community. Auditions are held annually in the fall. The students selected for this year’s program include Mateo Garza (violin), John Fawcett (viola), Nicholas Oncken (violin), Hannah Ortman (violin), Julian Simmons (cello), and Amy Wheeler (cello).

“This fundraiser is critical for our Educational Outreach programs,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “This year I am proud to showcase two groups in the Spotlight Chamber Players. We provide their training and instruction at no cost, and funds raised at our gala allow us to continue affording this unique opportunity to some of Central Oregon’s most accomplished young musicians.”

Proceeds from this evening will allow High Desert Chamber Music to continue offering Educational Outreach opportunities at no cost to any students, teachers, or schools in Central Oregon. In addition to the Spotlight Chamber Players program, further Educational Outreach efforts include providing students with direct contact to the guest musicians through performances and Q&A sessions at local schools, public master classes, and providing students complimentary tickets to concerts.

The mission of High Desert Chamber Music is to bring world class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Through our concert series and Educational Outreach programs, we aspire to heighten a level of appreciation, awareness, and understanding of this great genre of classical music. Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, in person, or by phone. Seating requests are encouraged and advance ticket purchase is highly recommended.

High Desert Chamber Music’s landmark 10th anniversary season is presented by Mission Building and Renovation. Title sponsors include Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, German Master Tech, Neil Kelly, Coldwell Banker Morris Real Estate, the Pine Tavern Restaurant, KBND radio and 101.7 Radio. Additional support provided by the Tower Theatre Foundation, BendBroadband, and Creative Images of Life.

Tickets available through HDCM online or by phone

Bend Golf & Country Club – 61045 Country Club Dr. Bend, OR 97702

Contact: 541-306-3988 / info@highdesertchambermusic.com / 961 NW Brooks St. Downtown Bend