High Desert Chamber Music Valentine’s Day Concert

(Photo above: Spotlight Chamber Players (L-R) Jacob Lorenz, Amy Wheeler & Mateo Garza)

High Desert Chamber Music’s 2016-17 season, presented by Mission Building and Renovation, continues with world-renowned violinist Martin Chalifour and Friends in the annual Valentine’s Day concert. This evening is brought to you by German Master Tech and will take place Tuesday, February 14 at 8pm at the Tower Theatre. Concert-goers will receive complimentary rose and a custom treat from Goody’s Chocolates.

Tickets – www.towertheatre.org

www.HighDesertChamberMusic.com