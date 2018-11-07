High Desert Education Service District Hosts Screening of Sundance-selected Documentary, Most Likely to Succeed 

Central Oregon is one of more than 1,500 communities working to re-imagine the purpose of education

On Thursday, November 15, the High Desert Education Service District will host a free community screening of the acclaimed film Most Likely to Succeed at 10 Barrel Brewing (East) from 5-8pm. The film is part of a worldwide campaign to re-imagine education, offering an inspiring look at what students and teachers are capable of—if we have the vision and courage to transform our schools.

According to Anna Higgins, director of innovation for High Desert Education Service District, Central Oregon leaders and educators formally joined the movement to re-imagine education in the region in 2017. Among a number of local efforts underway, Central Oregon school administrators have been part of a School Retool program, a professional development fellowship that helps school leaders redesign school culture using small, scrappy experiments called “hacks”. These “hacks” are built on research-based practices that lead to deeper learning that prepares students for life in the real world.

“We’ve had such a positive response from educators and community members who are inspired to change the culture of education in Central Oregon,” said Higgins. “It’s been incredible to be part of the synergy driving innovation in our education system. Most Likely to Succeed is a ‘must see’ for everyone interested in the future success of our kids, it’s the “why” behind this nationwide movement.”

Directed by acclaimed documentarian Greg Whiteley, Most Likely to Succeed has been an official selection of two dozen of the world’s top film festivals, including Sundance, Tribeca, and AFI DOCS. It’s been featured at leading conferences on education, including ASU/GSV, SxSWedu, Harvard/GoldmanSachs, and NewSchools Venture Fund. Audience members call it the most compelling film ever done on the topic of school. In the past year, more than 2,300 communities have booked a screening of Most Likely to Succeed.

The purpose of this event is to foster meaningful discussion among educators, administrators, parents, students, business leaders and community members about how current obstacles can be overcome and steps towards change can be taken on a local level. Born out of these conversations is a community-wide commitment to moving forward; transformational initiatives are undertaken and real change is ignited. This event is open to the public. Please visit mltsfilm.org for more information about the film and movement.

The screening is co-sponsored by Construct Foundation and Education First.

To reserve a seat, please register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/most-likely-to-succeed-screening-discussion-tickets-51487270813.

For additional information, contact Anna Higgins: anna.higgins@hdesd.org.

About The High Desert Education Service District

The High Desert Education Service District is a regional support system that links school districts in Central Oregon to state and national education resources. Our programs help districts minimize duplication of services, preserve their local budgets and receive special programs that might otherwise be unavailable to them.