September 16-17 local artists will paint large scale murals in Bend’s Makers District, the Midtown Art Alley, Elk Meadow Elementary Art Wall and Cosmic Depot Art Wall. Douglas Robertson, founder and executive director of the festival, along with local artists, bring the project to life.

Robertson notes that the festival is a reflection of artists’ desire to interact directly with the public. He says, “HDMF encourages positive artistic development as an economic driver in Bend as realized in major U.S. cities and abroad.”

No longer in the domain of anonymous “street art” night creations, murals generate respectable market sums. Former street artist, renowned artist, Banksy‘s Rat &Heart mural brought 106,250 GBP (Great Britain Pound) in auction at Sotheby’s London. Similarly, Shepard Fairey, creator of the OBEY street art label and the Obama Hope poster, completed a series of murals for the cities of Chicago and San Francisco.

From ancient Pompeii frescoes to the respected creations of Diego Rivera for New York’s Museum of Modern Art, murals occupy a significant role in global art. The High Desert Mural Festival supports this potential for Bend and encourages interested artists to contact the festival.

www.highdesertmuralfestival.org