High Desert Museum Annual Rendezvous Gala Takes Place in the Virtual World on August 29

The High Desert Museum’s signature fundraiser, High Desert Rendezvous, returns on Saturday, August 29, at 6:30pm. The lively evening this year will take place in the virtual world. This marks the 31st year of the High Desert Rendezvous, making it one of the longest-running fundraisers in Central Oregon.

The online event will include special programming, auction items and a raffle, and it will be free to all to attend.

“The High Desert Rendezvous is one of the Museum’s most celebratory events of the year,” said Museum Executive Director Dana Whitelaw, Ph.D. “We’re excited for people from far and wide to join us from the comfort of their homes to hear about the mission of the Museum.”

Bidding on auction items and raffle ticket sales will be open to all. It will begin online on Wednesday, August 26 at highdesertmuseum.org/hdr. In addition, the Rendezvous raffle this year features a fine wine array specially selected by the High Desert Museum Board of Trustees.

This year, the Museum’s invitational, juried art exhibition and silent auction, Art in the West — which traditionally culminated at the High Desert Rendezvous — will be on display at the Museum and online from Saturday, August 1 through Saturday, October 3. The works of nearly 50 artists, ranging from paintings to sculpture to photography, will be available for the first time for silent bidding virtually at highdesertmuseum.org/art-in-the-west.

“A virtual Rendezvous gala and Art in the West bidding makes these wonderful experiences available to a wide audience,” said Whitelaw. “The fundraisers also take on a special importance this year, as we missed three months of welcoming the public through our doors.”

Registration for the virtual Rendezvous is free and preregistration is encouraged. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. A $3,000 Buckaroo sponsorship includes recognition with a logo or name prominently displayed in all promotional material for both the High Desert Rendezvous and Art in the West, and a $2,000 Lucky Horseshoe sponsorship will also include logo and name recognition associated with the High Desert Rendezvous. For registration and sponsorship information, visit highdesertmuseum.org/hdr.

The 2020 Rendezvous Honorees are Bill and Gail McCormick, longtime supporters of the High Desert Museum. Bill, a former Museum trustee, was once the U.S. ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa and is a prominent restaurateur — owning Bend’s downtown landmark, The Pine Tavern, and is the founder of the popular McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood Restaurants.

The High Desert Rendezvous and Art in the West help support the Museum’s educational programs, bringing science, art and history education to lifelong learners throughout the region.

The 31st annual High Desert Rendezvous, as well as Art in the West, are presented by First Interstate Bank.

Learn more about and register for the High Desert Rendezvous at highdesertmuseum.org/hdr.

highdesertmuseum.org