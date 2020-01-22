High Desert Museum Happenings for This Week

(Photo by Alysia Wolf)

The High Desert Museum has lots of fun in store this week!

Have you ever seen the river otters at the High Desert Museum when it snows? They love to sled and frolic in the fresh powder! It makes for a special museum day.

Daily at 1:30pm, you can catch the Otter Encounter. Our wildlife staff shares everything you want to know about these charismatic creatures we love so much. Watching them play in the snow is just the bonus.

DISCUSS OUR PLACE IN THE WILDERNESS

What does wilderness mean, who is it for and how can we protect our best-loved natural areas while also maintaining public access to them?

Join us for Our Place in the Wilderness, featuring a moderated panel of environmental thinkers. Together, we will explore the meaning of wilderness!

OUR PLACE IN THE WILDERNESS

Thursday, January 23

6-7:15pm

FREE

RSVP: Registration at highdesertmuseum.org/events/wilderness/

highdesertmuseum.org