High Desert Museum Hosts Seniors for Free on October 16

(Photo | Courtesy of High Desert Museum)

The High Desert Natural History Walk, Otter Encounter, Wolf Talk, special Spirit of the West exhibit tour and more — it’s all happening on Wednesday, October 16 at Senior Day at the High Desert Museum.

Visitors 65 and older are invited to enjoy the Museum for free on this day of special programming.

SENIOR DAY

Wednesday, October 16

9am-5pm

FREE admission for seniors

The High Desert Museum is located at 59800 South Highway 97, Bend.

highdesertmuseum.org • 541-382-4754