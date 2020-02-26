High Desert Museum Kids Camp Summer Camp

(Photo | By Dave Stalker)

Kids Camp Summer Camp registration opens Monday, March 2 at 6am.

Standard Camp Day: 9am-3pm

Morning Care: 7:45-9am

After Care: 3-5:15pm

Register your student for the grade they will be entering in fall 2020.

June 22-26

K-1st: Now You See Me, Now You Don’t

Nobody beats a wild animal at hide-and-go-seek. Camouflage is how predators and prey survive. Discover new habitats each day and how the animals in each new system thrive with their ability to hide.

2nd-3rd: Yuck

Eew, gross, disgusting! Biology has some smelly, sticky and slimy sides. Make mold, find fungus and even dissect digested owl food in this week of exploring the yuckier side of science.

4th-5th: Pizza Pie Camp

For the Miller family in 1904, wood stove cooking was all the rage. But in 2020, pizza is on the menu! Throughout the week, learn to mill wheat to make flour, process tomato sauce, pick fresh herbs and vegetables and combine it all into delicious pizza pies. Not only will we make pizza from scratch, but also, we’ll work on engineering a solar oven and learn about local food in Central Oregon.

June 29 – July 2 (four-day camp)

Olympics Week!

K-1st: BRONZE

Can turtles jump hurdles? Which High Desert animal would win in a foot race? Put High Desert animals and yourself to the test in this Olympic-themed week complete with crafting a torch, making podiums and medals and whole-camp Olympic events.

2nd-3rd: SILVER

How high can you jump in a High Desert high jump? Do salmon ever synchronize swim? Put High Desert animals and yourself to the test in this Olympic-themed week complete with crafting laurels, making podiums and medals and whole-camp Olympic events.

4th-5th: GOLD

Go for the gold in this camp filled with fun Olympic events. Can your discus throw sail through the skies like a falcon? Can your javelin stick in a target like a porcupine quill? Put High Desert animals and yourself to the test in this Olympic-themed week complete with crafting Kids Camp flags, making podiums and medals and whole-camp Olympic events.

July 6-10

K-1st: Tinker Toy Lab

Are you a builder or a destroyer? Do you enjoy taking things apart and putting them back together? Here is your chance to make a toy! We will take some toys apart, see how they work and build something new.

2nd-3rd: Shutterbugs

Spend the week exploring nature through the lens of a camera. Capture the wonders of the Museum through photography. This week will have you seeing the Museum through new lenses — camera and video! Using iMovie, campers will learn editing skills and stop-motion video with their favorite Museum subjects.

4th-5th: Splatter, Mix and Sculpt

Get outside and get messy as you make your own clay, do experiments that fizz and foam, create a group mural and more! Let your artist’s eye help you learn more about plants and animals. Challenge yourself to find new ways to create art with treasures you find walking in the woods and exhibit your creations as part of an end-of-the-week art show.

July 13 – 17

K-1st: Green Thumb

Ready to get dirty? Roll up your sleeves as we dive into the garden and forest to explore what plants need to grow. We’ll create nature-inspired arts and crafts and explore the great outdoors!

2nd-3rd: Junior Entomologist

Are you ready to become an insect expert? Get out your magnifying glass! Summer is the perfect time to explore the fascinating world of bugs. We’ll discover habitat and how we can’t survive without bugs, and each camper will have the opportunity to “host” an insect at home.

4th-5th: Spanish Studio

Let’s learn Spanish in the most fun way possible – at the Museum! Surrounded by wildlife and living history, let’s dive into Spanish through art, games, science, acting and stories. All Spanish levels are welcome.

July 20-24

K-1st: Lego my Eggo

Which came first, the chicken or the egg? The snake or the egg? In this camp, students will learn all about the egg-laying species of the High Desert with a little bit of Lego-building fun added in!

2nd-3rd: Budding Birders

Are you ready to rave about raptors? Dance like a sage grouse? We sure are! In this camp, we’ll dissect owl pellets, use binoculars and field guides to spot feathered friends and help the wildlife staff take care of some of the birds in the Museum’s care.

4th-5th: Alpine Adventures

Mountains are dominant on the landscape of Central Oregon. Discover how mountains are formed, learn about the unique animals that live there and explore how rivers that start in the mountains make life in the desert possible. This camp will include full-day field trips with transportation provided by the Museum.

July 27-31

August 3-7

August 10-14

August 17-20

August 24 – 27 (four-day camp)

PRICING

Five-day camp – $250*

Price including extended care:

$306.25 for before or after care

$337.75 for both before and after care

Four-day camp – $200*

Price including extended care:

$245 for before or after care

$270 for both before and after care

*Don’t forget that Museum Members receive a 20 percent discount on all Kids Camps. Click here to become a Member . In order to access your Member discount when registering for camp, you must create an online account if you have not already done so. Click here to create an account . Please ensure you use the same email address that was listed when joining as a Museum Member.

Cancellation Policy:

If you must cancel your registration for any reason, please notify the Museum as soon as possible. If you cancel, more than three weeks out, you will receive a 75% refund. A 50% refund will be given to cancellations made two weeks prior to the first day of camp. Cancellations made less than two weeks prior to the first day of camp will not be refunded. Be aware that refunds will not be given for partial or unattended days.

highdesertmuseum.org/kids-camp