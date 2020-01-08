High Desert Museum Offers Class to Help View Wildlife Through a New Lens

(The High Desert Museum Conservation Photography Workshop | Photos by Heather Duchow)

“Taking pictures is savoring life intensely, every hundredth of a second.” — Marc Riboud

Now that the New Year has been rung in, grab your camera and treat yourself to the Conservation Photography Workshop on Saturday, January 11.

Join wildlife curators and seasoned volunteer photographers to learn about photographing living and non-living wildlife subjects with techniques for macro photography. But wait, there’s more! Participants are invited to explore the fundamentals of their equipment with a preliminary meeting at the Museum on Friday, January 10 from 6 – 7:00pm.

CONSERVATION PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP

Saturday, January 11

10:00am – 3:00pm

$150, Members receive 20% discount. Reservations are required here.

highdesertmuseum.org