High Desert Museum Offers Fun Educational Events this Month

The High Desert Museum has a November packed with fun and wonder! Check out what’s around the corner.

Mining Day Is Back!

Folklore led miners to believe that creaking in the mine was the knocking of spirits leading them to rich ore. Learn more fun fact nuggets at Mining Day on Saturday, November 9! Grab the kiddos and enjoy a day of living history. Stake a claim, pan for gold and have your earnings authenticated in our indoor placer mine and boomtown.

MINING DAY

Saturday, November 9

11am – 3pm

Museum admission plus $2 per “miner”

Moon Country Closes in One Week

Don’t miss your last chance to learn all about Central Oregon’s unique connection to the first lunar landing in the exhibit Moon Country: Oregon and the Space Race. The exhibit closes Sunday, November 10!

MOON COUNTRY: OREGON AND THE SPACE RACE

Closes Sunday, November 10

FREE with Museum admission

The High Desert Museum is located at 59800 South Highway 97 in Bend.

