High Desert Museum Offers Passes, Memberships to Support Front-Line Workers

In support of front-line workers throughout the community, the High Desert Museum is offering ways to gift museum memberships and passes to those who are putting themselves at risk to serve the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new Front-Line Worker Appreciation Program provides three different ways to offer support. First, through June, the renewal or purchase of a new membership at the family level or above will provide a free annual family Museum membership to a front-line worker. The museum is coordinating with St. Charles Health System to distribute the memberships.

Through the duration of 2020, businesses that renew or become a corporate museum member will be able to choose a front-line business or organization to gift a free annual corporate museum membership. Corporate memberships include an admission pass that businesses can make available to their employees.

And the program includes Front-line Appreciation Sponsors. These are individuals or businesses who can distribute one-day passes to the museum with the front-line business or organization of their choice. The passes will be valid for one year from the date that the museum reopens.

“We’re grateful for this amazing community, from High Desert Museum members and supporters to those who are doing critical work every day during this challenging time,” says Museum Executive Director Dana Whitelaw, Ph.D. “First responders are working on the front lines to save lives. We want to do all we can to be there for the next phases of reopening, helping to rebuild connection and community.”

The High Desert Museum remains closed, as museums are not included in the state’s Phase 1 reopening plans. The Museum is working at present on new protocols and precautions for when it can reopen to safeguard the health and safety of visitors and staff.

Since the closure began at the Museum on March 17, curators and educators have been producing online content to serve youth and lifelong learners alike. Find High Desert Museum from Home offerings at highdesertmuseum.org/resources.

To learn more about the Front-Line Worker Appreciation Program and the ways to participate, visit highdesertmuseum.org/front-line-workers.

