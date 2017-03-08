High Desert Poetry Cell 5 Guys, 5 Different Voices, Not Your Grandfather’s Poetry This Sunday

The High Desert Poetry Cell’s January 2015 Bend Library Second Sunday reading was attended by over 100 people, which makes it (likely) the largest gathering to listen to poetry (on a Sunday in January…in Bend) since Homer launched the Iliad and Odyssey at Agora Books in Athens in 703 B.C.E.

So if you were not able to attend the HDPC’s last standing-room-only performance, luck is on your side! The High Desert Poetry Cell will be reading THIS Sunday, March 12, at the Bend Public Library at 2:00 p.m. AND this just in; in celebration of this major literary event the Federal Government has declared that Daylight Savings Time will begin ON THE SAME DAY!

Who: The High Desert Poetry Cell: 5 Guys, 5 Different Voices, Not Your Grandfather’s Poetry!

What: Second Sunday Reading! Many have commented it is like going to a jazz performance… without the music!

Where: Bend Public Library (Brooks Room: their largest room!).

When: THIS Sunday, March 12, 2:00 p.m. (arrive early to avoid having to stand!)

(and be sure to thank your Congressman for Daylight Savings beginning on this date).

Why: All proceeds from the sale of our most recent book, Braided River, go to Family Kitchen.

