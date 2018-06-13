Highlights from Lucia di Lammermoor & Selected Grand Opera

OperaBend in partnership with the Department of Fine Arts and Communications of Central Oregon Community College present Highlights from Lucia di Lammermoor and selected Grand Opera at Wille Hall on the campus of COCC on June 29 at 7pm and June 30 at 3pm. Tickets for adults are $20 General Admission and $5 for Students.

Lucia di Lammermoor is a tragedy in three acts composed by Gaetano Donizetti in 1835 based on Sir Walter Scott’s historical novel “The Bride of Lammermoor”. It might be best known for making Dame Joan Sutherland a big star. Lucia requires a coloratura soprano for the title role to perform difficult vocal “gymnastics” at the very top of the soprano range.

The OperaBend singers include Caitlin Cisler (Madison Opera, Dayton Opera, Tacoma Opera), Deborah Blakesley, Zachary Lenox (Die Fledermaus, Carmen, Via Lactea, La Boheme, The Secret Garden), Jason Stein and Dan Glover (Les Miserables, The Magic Flute, Into the Woods, The Secret Garden) as well as Nicole Bolling, Barb Rich, Shayna Sullivan, Angela Alvarez and Michael Grigsby.

Scott Michaelsen will be the accompanist. Scott has performed with OperaBend in Les Miserables, Into the Woods, and The Secret Garden along with many OperaBend recitals.

OperaBend is a completely volunteer run, charitable 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Tax deductible donations may be made online at operabend.org

Tickets www.operabend.org

800-838-3006