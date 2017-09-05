dancers
Hokulea Dancers at Music on the Green

Join First Interstate Bank and Eberhard’s Dairy Products for Music on the Green, Redmond’s free concert series in the Park brought to you by the Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB.

Grab a blanket, pack up the lawn chairs and bring the family to Sam Johnson Park in Redmond for an evening of great music, food and vendors!

Join us Wednesday, September 6 at 6pm for Redmond’s very own Traditional Hawaiian Dance troupe the Hokulea Dancers! Come say aloha to summer in true Hawaiian style!

Find a complete schedule of concerts at redmondsummerconcerts.com or call 541-923-5191.

Redmond’s Music on the Green, sponsored by Bank of the Cascades, Eberhard’s Dairy Products, Pacific Power, Fly Redmond, Fred Meyer.

