(Photo | Courtesy of 10 Barrel Brewing)

After premiering at three regional Pray For Snow parties this fall, Hold My Beer…, the second winter film produced by 10 Barrel Brewing and its athletes, is live.

Following the successful release of Pray For Snow: The Movie last year, 10 Barrel is excited for the launch of Hold My Beer… starring Curtis Ciszek and Eric Jackson, with friends Chris Rasman, Rusty Ockenden, Matt Belzile, Jody Wachniak, Mark Carter, Bryan Iguchi, Jake Price, Blake Paul and Gabe Ferguson as they travel North America in search of deep pow and perfect jump landings.

The movie is available on YouTube.

