Holiday Jazz

Celebrate the Season with the sultry jazz vocals of Lisa Dae & University of Oregon’s Jonathan Corona Jazz Band with special guest Michelle Van Handel.

Wine, beer and great eats. A night to remember benefiting Cascade School of Music.

Also featuring an Iconic Gibson 1960’s Hummingbird Guitar raffle (donated by Gibson Custom Acoustic Guitar Division) that will benefit “tuition assistance” programs! One more surprise raffle is in store so don’t miss this spectacular event!

Tickets: $40 (includes elegant eats)

Reservations: 541-382-6866 LIMITED SEATING

Where: Unitarian Universalist Fellowship 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend

Cocktails: 5:30pm

Music: 6-8pm