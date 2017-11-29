Holiday Season at Sunriver Artists’ Gallery

(Above: Photography by Ross Lipson)

Gift giving being the challenge that it always is, why not opt for a visit to the Sunriver Artists Gallery to make the task fun and easy. Although any day of the week is a good one to visit (except Tuesdays), the best day is always the second Saturday of the month. From 4-6pm on Saturday December 9, the Gallery’s artists will be on hand to share the best of their holiday offerings plus some really great food and drink. These are some of the many “gifts of art” that you can purchase for less than $100. A glass of chilled wine or beer, or a cup of hot spiced cider will make the trip more than worth it.

One of the newest artists in the Gallery is Janet Akers. Akers pottery offers multiple gift ideas that appeal to the senses. Ceramic rattles beg you to pick them up and touch them. Then what a surprise — a little shake and they make noise. Also new to the Gallery is textile artist Joanne Walch. Walch’s holly stenciled and stitched pillows and tea towels are a perfect hostess gift or easy surprises that have to be mailed to loved ones far away. Or your gift recipient might enjoy a stunning photographic print by photographer Richard Fredericks.

A great stocking stuffer for $75 would be piece of jewelry from artist Karla Proud featuring the Oregon Grape (state flower) cast in sterling silver with Oregon Fire Opal berries. Always popular as gifts are all of potter Diane Miyauchi’s functional pieces. Candy would look beautiful in a bowl with hot lava red on the inside and lava rock texture on the outside.

Oil painter Bonnie Junell has produced multiple small original paintings for $99. The perfect gift for the budding art collector. Local, award winning photographer Carolyn Waissman has provided some spectacular photo art of Sunriver winter scenes. Always popular are brightly colored “wool pottery” bowls by textile artist Mary Wonser.

Photographer Ross Lipson provides high definition photo prints on metal that are just the right size for a table top and just the right size for your budget at $80. Jewelry artist, Stella Rose Powell is a magician with hand crafted copper jewels. Any one of these gifts will be perfect with a bit of gift paper and an inexpensive, whimsical holiday card by watercolor painter, Deni Porter.

Christmas Hours:

December 1-17 ~ Open 10am to 6pm Closed Tuesdays

December 18-24 ~ Open Daily 10am to 6pm

December 26-31 ~ Open Daily 10am to 8pm