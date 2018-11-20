Holiday Tails Art & Craft Fair Benefits Homeless Animals

Shop local, support artists and help homeless animals at the Holiday Tails Art & Craft Fair on December 1, from 10am to 5 pm at the Athletic Club of Bend (61615 Athletic Club Drive). Animal loving artists are donating 20 percent of sales to benefit the homeless animals at the Humane Society of Central Oregon.

Enjoy holiday shopping with a conscience. Join local artisans for the ‘feel good’ holiday event of the season. A variety of local artists will showcase wildlife photography, jewelry (casual to fine), wood working, fused glass, metal art, painting, pottery, fiber art, ceramics and more.

Stop by for a family portrait by B Brinston Photography with an on-site mini photo session. Enjoy free refreshments and a fun holiday atmosphere while you shop. The Athletic Club of Bend has generously donated the basketball court for this event.

For more information on Holiday Tails Art & Craft Fair, visit hsco.org.