Home Again — How John Batdorf Feels About Playing at the Tower Theatre

(John Batdorf | Photo courtesy of the Tower Theatre)

Saturday, May 4 at 7:30pm the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation presents folk rock singer-songwriter John Batdorf. Widely known as one half of Las Vegas Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo Batdorf & Rodney, he has toured with Fleetwood Mac, The Doobie Brothers, Dan Fogelberg, Hall and Oates, and now he resides in Central Oregon. He tips his hat to his early influencers The Beatles and Buffalo Springfield whose inspiration you can hear on hits Home Again, Somewhere in the Night and Wham Bam Shang-A-Lang. However, his first musical memory came with the band Chicago. “I snuck in the backdoor of The Whiskey and Chicago was on stage. I had no idea who they were, but damn, I did after that night. That was the best band I had ever seen live with three lead singers, great rhythm section and horns. Needless to say, I was really inspired.”

Tower Theatre Foundation Communications Manager, Amanda Bird, got a chance to speak with John and asked what excites him most about performing at the Tower. “My wife Melanie and I moved to Central Oregon because we love the area,” he said. “When I walked by the Tower for the first time, I told my wife, ‘I need to play here one day,’ and here it is!” He went on to say, “I’m never done with music because you never know who needs to hear the next song you’re going to write.” Central Oregon, that means you. Don’t miss your chance to spend an evening with this folk rock singer-songwriter and inspirational musician.

What: An Evening with John Batdorf

Tickets: Reserved Seating $22, $32, $42 (Plus $3 preservation fee)

When: Saturday, May 4 at 7:30pm

Where: Tower Theatre – 835 NW Wall Street – Bend, Oregon

541-317-0700 or TowerTheatre.org