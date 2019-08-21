Hospice of Redmond to Host Grief Support Expressive Arts Workshop

Hospice of Redmond will host a weekly Expressive Arts workshop each Wednesday, beginning August 21 through October 9 from 5:30-7pm as an expansion to its regularly occurring grief support groups. The workshop is open to members of the community who have experienced loss and would like to explore a unique way to heal.

Kathleen Veenstra, licensed clinical counselor and professional artist, will run the workshops and guide attendees through various artistic techniques to express their feelings and emotions. No artistic ability is required for members of the community to attend.

“The value of healing artwork is in the doing, not in the final product. When we draw or color, words aren’t needed,” said Diane Kellstrom, bereavement coordinator for Hospice of Redmond. “There’s a connection between our head, heart and hands that helps us express our feelings and provide us comfort and solace in hard times.” Kellstrom oversees multiple grief support groups for the community and is eager for this new endeavor to support the community.

Space is limited for these workshops, contact Hospice of Redmond’s Bereavement Coordinator at 541-548-7483 or email Bereavement@Hospiceofredmond.org to register for the class. A minimal fee of 25 dollars is required to help pay for supplies for the duration of the workshop. Light refreshments will be provided, and parking is located on site at Hospice of Redmond at 732 SW 23rd Street, Redmond, OR 97756.

Hospice of Redmond is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit, independent and Medicare-certified organization founded in 1981 that has touched the lives of hundreds of individuals in Central Oregon providing compassionate quality end of life care, bereavement support, transitions programs and community support.