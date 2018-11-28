Hospice of Redmond’s Events for the Holiday Season

35th Annual Festival of Tree’s

The 35th Annual Festival of Trees will be held Saturday, December 1 in the Middle Sisters Building of the Deschutes Co. Fairgrounds & Expo. Free Family Festivities from 10am-2pm include viewing elaborately decorated trees, visits with Santa, activities for children in the Kid’s Corner, live entertainment by local groups, raffles and shopping for gifts. The doors reopen at 5pm for the Gala Event & Tree Auction with live music by the Jason Jackson Trio, hors d’oeuvres by Tate & Tate, live auction of decorated trees, silent auction and raffles. Evening Gala tickets on sale now. A benefit for Hospice of Redmond, serving all Central Oregon for over 36 years.

Teddy Bear Tea

Sunday, December 9 Hospice of Redmond’s 16th annual Teddy Bear Tea will take place at the Juniper Golf Course, 1938 SW Elkhorn Ave, Redmond. The festivities will feature two seating’s 10:30am and 1:30pm. This popular holiday celebration includes a visit with Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Cinnamon Bear. Refreshments include tea sandwiches, fruit and an assortment of holiday cookies. Each child will receive a free teddy bear. Tickets are $15 each. The last day for ticket sales is Friday, November 30.

You may purchase tickets for both events at Hospice of Redmond, on their web site www.hospiceofredmond.org, or by calling 541-548-7483.