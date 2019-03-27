How to get the most out of CBD oil to help with your anxiety?

Sometimes, an agitated emotion prevails over us. It’s normal. We all have emotional ups and downs, unconditional temper tantrums, feelings of gloominess and apathy. Suddenly, we can no longer enjoy the things that used to be a source of pleasure for us. This is known as depression. Or maybe the sadness quickly turns into fear into anxiousness. Do I look depressed? Am I acting okay? Who’s watching me? What do they think about me? When these unstable emotions turn into fear, worry and panic, it becomes an anxiety disorder.

Anxiety and depression are on the same side of one coin. Often, one leads to another or they are so intermingled it is hard to tell the two illnesses apart. If these feelings are something you are familiar with, breathe deeply and read this piece. This article will discuss an overwhelming compound that is quickly overtaking the health and wellness sectors. It has heaps of benefits not only physically ranging from easing chronic pains, reducing inflammation, and lowering blood pressure but also mental benefits like helping ease depression, stress, and anxiety. We are talking about none other than CBD oil.

What is CBD?

CBD or cannabidiol is a compound found in the cannabis family of plants. There are a vast number of cannabinoids in the cannabis family. For instance, another popular cannabinol found in cannabis is THC, the psycho-active, that is to say mind-altering or “high” inducing element of marijuana.

Use of CBD oil to treat anxiety

During the last decade, there has been an increase in the use of CBD to treat medical conditions. A number of people have started using CBD to treat depression and anxiety. If you are struggling with an anxiety disorder or just want to relax, whether that be your muscles or your mind, CBD is a good option for you. CBD is available in markets and online in the form of oils/tinctures, edibles, vapes, concentrates, topicals, and capsules.

There are numerous studies that indicate the compound derived from hemp known as CBD has the potential to serve as a practicable anxiety treatment. But don’t just take my word for. In the study Cannabidiol as a Potential Treatment for Anxiety Disorders, published in the US National Library of Medicine National Institute of Mental Health, researchers concluded that “preclinical evidence conclusively demonstrates CBD’s efficacy in reducing anxiety behaviors relevant to multiple disorders, including PTSD, GAD [Generalized Anxiety Disorder], PD [Borderline Personality Disorder], OCD, and SAD [Seasonally Affective Disorder], with a notable lack of anxiogenic effects.” That means not only can CBD treat a wide variety of anxiety disorders but it also contains hardly any side effects.

How does it work?

In terms of neurology, the human body has a built-in system to deal with cannabinoids, known as the endocannabinoid system. This system plays an important role in homeostasis, the body’s ability to maintain inner balance in a healthy way. When a person takes CBD through the oral cavity, the compound interacts with the brain receptor CB1. This receptor regulates a chemical called Serotonin. Serotonin is predominantly known as the chemical which contributes to feelings of well-being and happiness. Low levels of Serotonin have been linked to depression. Cannabinoids can help because they have the ability to alter brain activity. In the research study entitled “Cannabinoids, Neurogenesis and Antidepressant Drugs: Is there a Link?” researchers write an “important mechanism of action of cannabinoids has been related to the improvement of emotional states.”

To break all that scientific jargon down to straightforward, easy to digest bites: The endocannabinoid system helps regulate homeostasis, which plays a role in regulating sleep, appetite, and emotional stability. If your endocannabinoid system is 100% healthy that’s great, but for most people it’s. This is where CBD oil comes into play. By interacting with receptors in the endocannabinoid system CBD can help play a role in shaping the wellbeing of the body and mind.

How much can you take?

CBD oil is a supplement used to help reduce anxiety symptoms around the globe. The dosage of CBD oil varies from person to person depending on various factors such as age, weight, the intensity of anxiety signs and symptoms and physical fitness of the person. It is recommended that those interested in using CBD oil, speak to a physician first and ask their opinion of dosages.

What are the side effects of using CBD oil?

CBD oil has immense benefits for its users, but like any drug there is a potential for side-effects. Though side-effects are uncommon while using CBD, the few observed are: gastrointestinal discomfort, mood swings, dry mouth, dizziness, nausea, and fogginess. It is always recommended to use any drug/supplement after consulting your doctor, psychiatrist, or asking the product manufacturer.

Where to get CBD oil from?

Whenever we hear about a product having derivatives of the cannabis plant, we get confused about its legality. Thanks to the 2014 Farm Bill, which was later expanded into a new and revised 2018 Farm Bill, hemp-derived CBD oil was made legal in all 50 states as long as the CBD contains less than 0.3% THC. As a result, you can get CBD oil from just about anywhere. It is important to do research and not readily trust everyone, especially when purchasing online. Always go for an upright source. We recommend Medix CBD for a wide range of CBD products.

Last but not least, your health is your power; don’t put it at stake. Consult your doctor if you find anything unusual happening in your body. If you are planning to use CBD oil to get help with anxiety and depression, it is a smart choice, just make sure to talk to your doctor so they may help you to make a better decision.