How to Succeed at NaNoWriMo

NaNoWriMo, or National Novel Writing Month, is an annual writing event where participants aim to complete a 50k novel in a month. It takes place every November and around 400,000 eager writers from writing communities across six continents will be doing their best to hit a daily word count.

Not everyone who takes part in NaNoWriMo wants to be a professional author. Some are happy to test their wings and fulfill a life-long ambition to finish the novel they’ve had kicking around in their head forever.

Don’t Make Excuses!

Writing 50k words in a month is achievable, but it certainly won’t be easy. The good thing about NaNoWriMo is that it forces you to focus – something many writers struggle with. If you want to meet your targets, you have to write, anywhere and everywhere, no ifs or buts. This is not the time to make excuses why you can’t write.

Don’t be a Perfectionist

Don’t expect your manuscript to be polished and publishable at the end of NaNoWriMo. It won’t be. The aim here is to finish the first draft. It can be as rough as you like, and you will probably make a number of changes when you go back and rework it. You might even end up ditching most of it. But that’s OK! All you need to concentrate on is getting the ideas out of your head and on to paper. If you can finish a manuscript by the end of November, give yourself a pat on the back.

Be Ready to Push Yourself to the Limit

Aside from the mental pressures of writing 50k words in a month, don’t underestimate the physical pressures. Writing a novel means sitting at a computer for many hours. That isn’t easy, even if you already do a desk job. Sitting immobile for long stretches can be painful. You may even end up with repetitive strain injury if you are not used to typing for hours at a time.

Create a Routine

To write that much, you need to carve out some time in your daily routine. If you are an early bird, get up an hour earlier than normal and write like a demon before work or school. If you are a night owl, quit your TV habit and write instead. Make use of apps and tech devices to write when you are away from your desk. Use a tablet to write on the train or bus. Carry a notebook and write a scene during your lunch break. The more you write, the better.

Plan Your Novel

You can’t write anything until November 1, but you can plan. Devise an outline, work out who your characters are and make copious notes. This will make the writing process easier.

Good luck with your NaNoWriMo adventure!