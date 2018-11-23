How You Can Achieve More Creativity with Self-Care

In order for you to be creative, you must also take care of yourself. How can you expect your mind to be its brightest and sharpest self, if your mental and physical health are declining?

Tapping into creativity means that you are in a good state of mind. You must be healthy and happy and have the ability to think clearly as a result of it. Thus, you could learn to meditate more as one way to think of more ideas. Always believe and respect yourself no matter what, and prioritize your health and wellness, as it’s something that makes a big difference in your life.

Meditate More

Meditation helps you live in the present moment and allows you to reflect more on the world around you. It’s a matter of practicing your breathing and focusing on nothing outside of where you are currently sitting and the space around you. It is also a good way to clear negative emotions, which get in the way of positive thinking, and thus your creative mind.

Always Respect and Believe Yourself

Learning how to believe in yourself is also something that will allow you to embrace your innermost creativity. As soon as you shed all of the doubt inside your mind, you will be much happier, as well. Don’t listen to people that put you down and cause you to lose your energy and flicker. Trust in yourself and recall all of the successes that you’ve had up to this point. Once you do all of this, more creative ideas will start to appear in your mind as well.

Prioritize Health and Wellness

Learning how to better take care of your health and overall wellbeing is paramount if you want to tune into your best self. This could include:

Diet and exercise

Diet and exercise go hand-in-hand, as both works to better your mental and physical health. This simply means that you must eat well-balanced meals, that are nutritious and full of vitamins and thus give you energy. On the other hand, you should make a point of exercising every single day, even if for only 15 minutes.

The best exercise regimes include both strength training and cardio. Whereas, when it comes to your diet, eat all food groups but do not overeat one other another. Instead of fried foods, bake it, and rather than chain drink coffee, drink more water.

Getting rid of addictions

No matter what your addiction is, whether it’s alcohol, heroin, or some other type of drug, you will need to get rid of it to better your mind. Of course, in some situations, you need to learn when you need professional help, and the longer you have been addicted to something, the more likely you will need help with the detox period. There are plenty of rehab and treatment centers designed to help you out with exactly this, and to become more knowledgeable, you can personally read into it and check it out!

Sleep

Sleep further benefits you in a number of ways, and it overall allows you to recharge and feel fresh for the following day. In this case, you should make a habit to sleep for a minimum of 7-9 hours a night, and you will immediately notice a difference with your thought process.

Although you may not have realized it at first, creativity and self-care go hand in hand with one another. Thus, the next time you feel as if you are in a creative slump, take a break and go for a short walk. Make a mental note of everything that you could do to improve your life and better your thought process, and the creativity will start to pop up in no time.