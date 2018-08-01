I Wish My Parents Knew… and Other Wishes on Exhibition by Family Resource Center

A living showcase of the importance of connected relationships within families

Family Resource Center is excited to reveal, “I Am, We Are”, a new social listening campaign highlighting some of the common struggles and joys of family life. The exhibit displays “wishes” from over 380 parents and youth from our community, who completed statements such as “I wish my parents knew…” or “I wish my children knew…”

Our wish for this campaign is simple…To strengthen family relationships by building connection. We hope to spark conversation amongst family and friends, as well as connect families to more resources to strengthen relationships as they raise children. During the unveiling night of the exhibit, one viewer commented, “I can’t believe the issues these kids are carrying all by themselves.” From touching to humorous, the statements are a snapshot of the lives and relationships of children and parents in our community.

Family Resource Center is displaying the “I Am, We Are” campaign around town at Umpqua Bank off of Century Drive. We are grateful to Umpqua Bank, who understands the importance of community and relationships and is excited to share the exhibit with its’ clients and our community. Umpqua Bank (390 SW Century Dr. #100) will host the exhibit until August 25.

Family Resource Center of Central Oregon works to increase positive parenting capacity and strengthen parent-child relationships to ensure children’s healthy development, school readiness, and academic and life success. Through parenting education series, workshops, information, and playgroups, Family Resource Center provides families opportunities and resources to strengthen family connections by gaining more knowledge about child development, positive nurturing parenting skills, and maintaining strong relationships between parent and child. For more information about how to strengthen your family relationships, please call 541-389-5468 or visit frconline.org.

If you, your organization, school or business in interested in hosting or participating in “I Am, We Are,” please contact Gina Beer at (919) 667-6374 or e-mail ginab@frconline.org and visit http://frconline.org/news-events/