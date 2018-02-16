Everyone has a talent. They simply need to find out what it is. No-one will know your child better than you, which is why you could be the key to both identifying and developing your child’s flair within an area or subject.

For all you know, you could be the parent of the next American president, American idol, or American all-star. It’s also important to remember that greatness is not born, it is grown. So, find out how to identify and unlock your child’s talent.

Spot Their Passions

Success is built on passion. You can, therefore, find your child’s talent within their hobbies. For example, if your son or daughter loves physical activity, they might flourish at a little league softball club, and they’ll feel a great sense of pride and achievement when they wear the softball trading pins. If they love to draw, consider enrolling them in an art and crafts class to unleash their creative side. If they love to dance, act or sing, encourage them to apply to a performing arts school.

Ask for an Opinion

Parents could be too close to their children to identify if their child has a natural talent. It might be helpful to ask a teacher, friend or relative, if they believe your son or daughter has a strength or talent. An outside opinion could, therefore, help you decide whether to encourage your child to join an art club, sports team, dance troupe or writing class.

Praise Your Child’s Efforts and Not Their Natural Ability

Many parents make the mistake of simply praising their child’s intelligence and aptitude for a subject or task. By doing so, you are telling your child that intelligence is essential, so they will make less effort and will take fewer risks. Praising effort will, therefore, instill motivation and hard work into your child, so they will work harder, take more risks, and learn from their mistakes along the way.

Encourage Vision

Success takes plenty of passion, persistence, and motivation. A recent study was undertaken with a set of young musicians to identify how motivation inspires learning. It found that the young musicians who could envision themselves as adult musicians could learn 400% faster in comparison to children who could not. So, if you want your child to embrace learning and enjoy great success, encourage them to reach for the stars.

Focus on Slow Practice

Almost every talent hotbed uses the technique of slow practice, from learning an instrument to playing tennis. By going slow, the learner can both sense and rectify any errors they are making, so they can improve their skillset. The classical musical school Meadowmount is a big fan of the technique, as they encourage their students to play so slow that a passerby couldn’t possibly recognize their chosen song. So, rather than playing an instrument quickly, they will play it correctly by going slowing, which will allow them to iron out any mistakes once they finally play at the right tempo.

Encourage Your Child to Try Again

Children might be tempted to give up if they can’t master a skill or topic. As every adult knows, practice makes perfect, so encourage your child to learn from their mistakes and try again. Inform them that not all practice is equal, and some tasks will be harder than others at times, but they can overcome their problems with time and perseverance. Children who can view mistakes as a fuel for learning and not setbacks will be the ones who go on to great things.

Utilize Mimicry

While you will undoubtedly want your child to pave their own way, you should encourage mimicry, too. Reportedly, copying others can be a neurological shortcut to an improved skillset. All your child needs to do is imagine themselves perfecting a skill, pretending to do it, and then they should attempt it themselves. The mimicry method applies to writing, dancing, painting, or sports, as it can help others identify what they need to do and imagine they are doing it.

Allow Your Child to Set Their Own Goals

This is your child’s journey to success and not yours, which is why you should encourage them to set their own goals. While you might believe you know what’s best for your child, they will also know their own limitations. So, encourage them to set their own goals, which they might find easier to accomplish than if set by their Mom or Dad.

Take a Step Back

Let’s face it, children do not like to be told what to do. For this reason, you must take a step back to allow your child to fall in love with an area or subject. Don’t force your son or daughter to perform an activity, as they should want to do so of their own accord. If you force learning, you could turn their passion into a chore, and they might give up before they have even started. So, as hard as it might be, and despite your best intentions, stand back and allow your child to learn at their own pace, while praising their efforts and supporting their goals. They’ll thank you for it in the long-term.

Conclusion

Every parent wants the best for their children, but it’s important not to railroad your child into developing a talent, as they cannot possibly perform to the best of their ability without passion and motivation. It is, therefore, important to teach your children that talent is merely built and not born, and you should encourage them to develop their interests to help them reach their potential. So, praise them for a job well done, offer advice when asked or needed, and offer a few tips along the way to support their skillset. If they make a mistake, tell them to pick themselves back up and try again, and inform them they shouldn’t be ashamed to make errors along the way. With your support, they could master a skill that could shape their future.