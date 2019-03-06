If Trees Could Dream Art Exhibit & Fractured Land Documentary Screening at COCC

Nature Inspires Contemporary Wood Sculptures is on exhibit at COCC’s Barber Library gallery through March 21 and COCC’s First Nations Student Union presents a free screening of the documentary film Fractured Land that examines the impact of fracking operations on First Nationsl people in British Columbia on March 6.

NATURE INSPIRES CONTEMPORARY WOOD SCULPTURES

The Barber Library gallery at Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is exhibiting “If Trees Could Dream,” the juniper-and-willow modern sculptural works of Ted Gladu, Feb. 23 through March 21, with a reception from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 7 (rescheduled from original Feb. 28 date due to snow closures). For library hours, visit cocc.edu.

Gladu, a designer and builder by trade, refers to the exhibit—a mix of freestanding sculptures and mural-style creations—as a tribute to Central Oregon nature and an envisioning of how trees might dream. “This is a reverie of many thoughts that I have had, an exploration of space and time, and most importantly, a tribute to the wild land that surrounds us in our environs,” he said.



For more information on this exhibit, contact Marybeth Hamilton, COCC Barber Library, at 541-383-7425 or mbhamilton@cocc.edu. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability, contact Joe Viola: 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact the Office of Disability Services: 541-383-7743.

FIRST NATIONS DOCUMENTARY AT COCC TACKLES FRACKING

Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) First Nations Student Union (FNSU) is presenting a free screening of “Fractured Land,” a documentary film that examines the impact of fracking operations on First Nations people in British Columbia, on two dates: at the Bend campus from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, Boyle Education Center, Room 155; and at the Madras campus, noon to 2 p.m. on Monday, March 11, in the Community Room.

The film, made over the span of four years, follows the path of a young First Nations attorney, Caleb Behn, who faces off with destructive fracking operations and straddles two worlds that aren’t always compatible.

For more information, contact Michelle Cary, Native American program coordinator, at 541-318-3782 or mcary@cocc.edu. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability, contact Joe Viola: 541-383-7775. For accommodation due to other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact the Office of Disability Services: 541-383-7743.

cocc.edu