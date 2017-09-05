Imagine September at Les Schwab

Beautiful warm summer nights makes the Les Schwab Amphitheater on the banks of the Deschutes the place to be.

Michael Franti & Spearhead — September 8

Blending hip hop with a variety of other styles including funk, raggae, jazz, folk and rock.

Modest Mouse — September 22

Modest Mouse formed in 1993 in Issaquah, Washington and has become, over the past two decades, the indie rock gold standard: One of the few bands capable of achieving massive popularity without sacrificing their longtime fans.

www.bendconcerts.com