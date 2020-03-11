Inaugural IndieWomxn Film Festival Taking Place March 12-16

The inaugural IndieWomxn Film Festival, presented in partnership with BendFilm and Scalehouse, takes place March 12-16 in various Downtown Bend venues. Tickets are $7-$10.

To celebrate women’s history month, BendFilm and Scalehouse are partnering to bring you a weekend of creativity, collaboration and conversation through the art form of film. The festival was created in order to increase representation of womxn on screen and behind the camera.

Celebrations include four film programs, panels, the Main Program — the No Man’s Land Women’s Adventure Shorts — and special guest appearances by filmmakers, artists and local athletes. Hear from female filmmakers and community panelists hosted At Liberty Arts Collaborative (Downtown Bend)

BendFilm IndieWomen members will be admitted free to select events, so if you are not an IndieWomen currently, join today and tell your friends!

Featured Film Programs:

IndieWomen Quarterly Meetup / Festival Kick-off / Filmmaker talk (free for IndieWomen): March 12 at Tin Pan, 5:30pm

Maiden Documentary: Friday, March 13-Sunday, March 15 at Tin Pan

Clemency Narrative Feature: Friday, March 13-Thursday, March 19 at Tin Pan

Kusama Infinity Documentary: Saturday, March 14-Sunday, March 15 at Tin Pan

No Man’s Land All-Women Adventure Films: (Free for IndieWomen. See below)

Bend of BendFilm Womxn Shorts: Monday, March 16 at McMenamins

For information about panels, tickets and more, please click here: tinpantheater.com/indiewomxn.

No Man’s Land Adventure Shorts Info:

No Man’s Land All-Women Adventure Experience

Free admission for all IndieWomen

Sunday, March 16 | 6pm | Tower Theatre

NMLFF is a collaboration and celebration of men and women who are deeply engaged in enhancing the female presence in the adventure arena and this in an incredible fit for our first annual Indie Womxn Film Festival. The screening will feature a personal conversation on stage with Olympic skier Laurenne Ross and Elyse Kopecky, a two-time New York Times best-selling cookbook author, chef, nutrition coach and inspirational speaker. For inspiration, check out the NMLFF trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=H2iQFKrtR1U&feature=youtu.be

For more details, please click here: bendfilmyear-round.eventive.org/films/.

Save the Date: Power of Film Fundraiser is May 1

BendFilm to Produce a Short Film about Partners In Care

We are excited to announce our collaboration with Partners in Care to executive produce a short film, Life and Depth about their compassionate and courageous organization. The film will premiere at the Power of Film Fundraiser on May 1 and showcase how their patient-centered-care honors the dignity and needs of those it serves.

If you haven’t been to a Power of Film fundraiser before, this is the year to go to support BendFilm’s mission to strengthen the community and inspire action through the art form of film! We will have delicious food, drinks by Elixir Wines, Bigfoot Beverages and Bend Distillery and ambiance that can’t be beat. Plus, we will have some irresistible raffle prizes and auction items.

Who will win the “Wonders of Portugal” package? Picture yourself on a five-night luxury stay in Lisbon and Algarve with sight-seeing, airfare and limousine transportation to and from the airport included. Only 100 tickets will be sold! Click below for more information and to get your tickets!

For event and raffle tickets, please click here: bendfilmyear-round.eventive.org/schedule/

BendFilm Welcomes Back Slater Jewell-Kemker

BendFilm + World Muse 2020

Saturday | March 7 | 7:30pm | Tower Theatre

We are partnering with World Muse to screen Youth Unstoppable, Warrior Women and Divided We Fall during the World Muse Conference March 5-8. The annual Muse Conference brings together local change-makers with internationally recognized artists, authors, athletes, entrepreneurs, activists and social change leaders.

The very inspirational Slater Jewell-Kemker, BendFilm alumni and director of Youth Unstoppable will be at the Saturday evening screening for a conversation with Todd Looby. She recently said this about her return to Bend, Oregon: “It’s a wonderful feeling returning to a community such as Bend that sees, and wholeheartedly embraces, the connections between storytelling and how we live and engage in the world. Twelve years ago, I set out to make a doc that gave a voice to my generation, and what I discovered over that journey is that humans are much more similar than we are different, and if we are to tackle the climate crisis we’ll have to do it together. But to do that we’ll have to start listening to each other and our stories. I’m so excited to get to share our story with you, and to remind young people that they have a voice with far more power than they realize!”

For tickets, please click here: eventbrite.com/e/muse-conference-2020-tickets.

More information:

Parasite (B&W) closes tonight (Thursday) and it comes back in color for one more week starting Friday. This is your last week to see such a seminal film! To view showtimes, please click here: bendfilmyear-round.eventive.org/films/.

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band — A confessional, cautionary and occasionally humorous tale of one of the most enduring groups in the history of popular music, The Band. To view showtimes, please click here: bendfilmyear-round.eventive.org/films/

Thank you, BendFilm sponsors, grantors, members and volunteers. You make all of this possible!

